2 seriously hurt in Lincoln County crash

Two people suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash on U.S. 119 in the Alum Creek area of Lincoln County.
Two people suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash on U.S. 119 in the Alum Creek area of Lincoln County.(WSAZ/Kim Donahue)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash on U.S. 119 in the Alum Creek area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Little Coal River Road.

Linville said the crash involved two SUVs with one person in each vehicle.

The sheriff said one driver was headed south and the other north when it appeared one vehicle was turning, and the driver couldn’t see clearly because of the sun.

As of before 4 p.m., all lanes were back open.

Crews from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department and South Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene.

