Crash closes I-64 West
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed Tuesday night after a crash near the Nitro entrance ramp, Metro 911 dispatchers said.
The crash, reported at 7:05 p.m., involved more than one vehicle.
No one had been transported from the scene as of 7:30 p.m.
The Nitro Police Department is handling the investigation.
Additional details are unavailable now.
