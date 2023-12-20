Crash closes I-64 West

Interstate 64 West is closed Tuesday night after a crash near the Nitro entrance ramp in Kanawha County.(WV 511)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed Tuesday night after a crash near the Nitro entrance ramp, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

The crash, reported at 7:05 p.m., involved more than one vehicle.

No one had been transported from the scene as of 7:30 p.m.

The Nitro Police Department is handling the investigation.

Additional details are unavailable now.

