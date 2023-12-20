CSX railroad crossing closure impacting families

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents in Chapmanville are left to deal with a major roadblock after a railroad crossing has been closed for nearly two months.

A CSX sign was posted in early November, stating the railroad crossing at Cobblestone Branch Bottom would be closed for 14 days due to maintenance work.

Carolyn Farley said the work was never started.

She feels left in the dark about when it will be completed.

“Nothing has been touched,” Farley said. “I’m brokenhearted that anybody thinks this is OK. It’s not OK for any community. We were all very patient throughout the 14-day closures.”

The railroad crossing has been closed for more than 40 days.

Farley’s biggest concern is for the safety of her family. She worries about what would happen should an emergency arise.

People have to drive their cars directly next to the tracks.

Berl Workman expressed his concerns about the detour.

“The crossing up here they have for us to use is not safe. The approach to it is bad,” Workman said. “We feel forgotten.”

WSAZ reached out to CSX.

In a statement, CSX said, “The crossing is closed for maintenance and will reopen when the work is completed. The crossing remains closed due to unexpected disruptions with resource availability. Alternate access exists for motorists to safely cross the tracks. We appreciate the public’s patience as this work is completed, which is critical to ensuring a safe, reliable freight rail network.”

CSX did not return a comment when WSAZ followed up about the timeline of repairs.

Workman said he understood repairs were needed but wished the company would use more urgency in completing them.

“It’s a serious inconvenience, plus to me, it’s dangerous .... They just got to do something, and somebody needs to help us,” Workman said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash late Monday has closed Rt. 60 in downtown Ashland into the early hours of Tuesday...
Rt. 60 closed after crash brings down poles, lines
Interstate 64 West is closed Tuesday night after a crash near the Nitro entrance ramp in...
Crash closes I-64 West
The incident happened along Midway Road, according to state police.
Man dies after injured in shooting
Woman sentenced following deadly drug-related shooting
Accident on 5th Street Road causes delays

Latest News

Clear traveling into weekend
First Warning Forecast
Police Lights Generic
Crash closes Corridor G
Law enforcement in Kanawha County says they've gotten dozens of tips in the past year about...
Kanawha Co. leading investigation into copper wire theft
The home is a total loss.
Family’s home burns down days before Christmas