CSX railroad crossing closure impacting families

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents in Chapmanville are left to deal with a major roadblock after a railroad crossing has been closed for nearly two months.

A CSX sign was posted in early November, stating the railroad crossing at Cobblestone Branch Bottom would be closed for 14 days due to maintenance work.

Carolyn Farley said the work was never started.

She feels left in the dark about when it will be completed.

“Nothing has been touched,” Farley said. “I’m brokenhearted that anybody thinks this is OK. It’s not OK for any community. We were all very patient throughout the 14-day closures.”

The railroad crossing has been closed for more than 40 days.

Farley’s biggest concern is for the safety of her family. She worries about what would happen should an emergency arise.

People have to drive their cars directly next to the tracks.

Berl Workman expressed his concerns about the detour.

“The crossing up here they have for us to use is not safe. The approach to it is bad,” Workman said. “We feel forgotten.”

WSAZ reached out to CSX.

In a statement, CSX said, “The crossing is closed for maintenance and will reopen when the work is completed. The crossing remains closed due to unexpected disruptions with resource availability. Alternate access exists for motorists to safely cross the tracks. We appreciate the public’s patience as this work is completed, which is critical to ensuring a safe, reliable freight rail network.”

CSX did not return a comment when WSAZ followed up about the timeline of repairs.

Workman said he understood repairs were needed but wished the company would use more urgency in completing them.

“It’s a serious inconvenience, plus to me, it’s dangerous .... They just got to do something, and somebody needs to help us,” Workman said.

