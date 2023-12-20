Customers affected a month after West Side gas outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 270 holes in roads on the West Side are being patched, according to Mountaineer Gas Company (MGC), but it is not only the city still affected by the gas outage that started last month.

MGC officials said Monday gas service has been available to the West Side community since late November. However 25 customers still have furnace issues.

Bertram Hunt said he did not have gas service for more than three weeks.

“I was without gas on Thanksgiving, so I understand,” Hunt said. “It affects in a lot of ways that people don’t actually look in depth to the situation because those people that are comfortable, and OK that is all they think about.”

MGC said the furnace issues are due to parts and availability.

The gas company said they are also still working with contractors to restore customers’ appliances damaged by water in the gas lines.

“Because all my neighbors had to get all of their appliances replaced from hot water heaters, too, if they had gas stoves they got to have the gas stoves removed,” Bertram said.

With Christmas coming up, Hunt can imagine how these families are affected whether they are without appliances or furnaces.

“The weather was so crazy yesterday. Just think of somebody in their place without heat, hot water and those things,” Hunt said. “You never know who is in that community. It could be a single mom with a brand new baby or a single mom with three kids, and all of them are one, two and three.”

For customers who still do not have gas service turned on, MGC said not to turn on services without a representative. The company also said affected appliances will be inspected and replaced at no cost.

