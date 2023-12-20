Family’s home burns down days before Christmas

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family in Point Pleasant is forced to start over after losing everything in a house fire just days before Christmas.

It happened Monday morning along Richmond Road. All of the family members made it out safely, but flames destroyed precious keepsakes and money that was being saved. The fire also took the life of their pet dog.

They’re staying with other family for the meantime and sifting through boxes of clothes and shoes that were donated from the community along the way.

Donivan Rainey says he’s thankful for the support and grateful his family is safe.

“We were already struggling and then that happened and we hit rock bottom there for a second, but you have to hit rock bottom before you can get to the top. Here we are now. We’re doing good, we’re doing very good. Just have to focus on getting a place,” Rainey said.

Anyone is welcome to drop off donations at the Village Pizza Inn located in Point Pleasant.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash late Monday has closed Rt. 60 in downtown Ashland into the early hours of Tuesday...
Rt. 60 closed after crash brings down poles, lines
Interstate 64 West is closed Tuesday night after a crash near the Nitro entrance ramp in...
Crash closes I-64 West
The incident happened along Midway Road, according to state police.
Man dies after injured in shooting
Woman sentenced following deadly drug-related shooting
Accident on 5th Street Road causes delays

Latest News

Clear traveling into weekend
First Warning Forecast
Police Lights Generic
Crash closes Corridor G
Law enforcement in Kanawha County says they've gotten dozens of tips in the past year about...
Kanawha Co. leading investigation into copper wire theft
A sign stated the railroad crossing would be closed for 14 days. Residents said it's been...
CSX railroad crossing closure impacting families