Girl injured in crash holds toy drive for hospital patients

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elementary student who suffered serious injuries in a car accident is using her experience to help spread Christmas cheer.

London Banfi, a fourth-grader at Kellogg Elementary in Huntington, a friend and their mothers were on their way back to Huntington from a cheer competition near Cincinnati in March when they were rear-ended at a red light.

London couldn’t walk until June.

She would stay at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital’s Ronald McDonald House whenever making the trip for medical appointments for her recovery. She says their toy room felt a bit understocked.

“They had stuff but not a lot of stuff,” London said.

Earlier this month, she came up with the idea of collecting toys to donate there for other children going through tough times.

“They can be so far away from home, so they can go down there and pick out gifts,” London said.

“I’m so proud of London,” Holley Banfi, London’s mother, said. “This whole ordeal since March has been a mess, and London has really taken it with grace. She always thinks about others and always wants to do what she can to help others.”

Tri-State Rehab, where London does her physical therapy, Tumbleworld, which London cheered for, and London’s mother’s workplace have been collecting toys for the drive they’re calling London’s Walk of Love.

London’s mother says they ended up with a total of close to 2,000 toys.

The fourth-grader says she never imagined her toy drive would be so successful.

London, along with her mother and aunt, went Sunday to the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati to drop the gifts off.

“They couldn’t believe a 10-year-old thought of something like that to do,” Holley said.

“I put smiles on people’s faces,” London said.

London’s mother says they hope to turn this into an annual tradition.

She says her daughter is expected to have to remain in physical therapy for about a year.

