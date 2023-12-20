Herd defeated in Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

FRISCO, Texas (WSAZ) – The Thundering Herd fell 35 to 17 on Monday in the 2023 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl.

Marshall football faced The University of Texas at San Antonio in front of 11,215 fans at Toyota Stadium.

With the loss, Marshall ends its season at 6-7.

Marshall Athletics quoted Marshall head coach Charles Huff saying the following the defeat:

“Obviously, it’s not the result that we wanted, but I’m really proud of these players…,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “What we learned this season is that, ultimately, you’ve got to persevere. Expectations, talent and what you want to be able to do has to match your discipline to be able to consistently do what you’re supposed to do.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.