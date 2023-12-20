Herd defeated in Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

Marshall University faces UTSA at Toyota Stadium in the 2023 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl.
Marshall University faces UTSA at Toyota Stadium in the 2023 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl.(Alyssa Hannahs | WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRISCO, Texas (WSAZ) – The Thundering Herd fell 35 to 17 on Monday in the 2023 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl.

Marshall football faced The University of Texas at San Antonio in front of 11,215 fans at Toyota Stadium.

With the loss, Marshall ends its season at 6-7.

Marshall Athletics quoted Marshall head coach Charles Huff saying the following the defeat:

“Obviously, it’s not the result that we wanted, but I’m really proud of these players…,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “What we learned this season is that, ultimately, you’ve got to persevere. Expectations, talent and what you want to be able to do has to match your discipline to be able to consistently do what you’re supposed to do.”

