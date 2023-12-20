Law enforcement, W.Va. leaders join forces to crack down on copper theft, illegal scrapping

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with several other police agencies, and the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office are investigating widespread copper cable theft and the illegal scrapping of that cable at scrapyards.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative has taken more than three dozen complaints this year related to the theft or destruction of public utility cable. According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation uncovered a similar impact in surrounding counties, cities, and towns.

Copper wire is only used in the utility industry, making it highly sought after.

Recycling companies are paying large sums of money for the cable.

On December 11, 2023, enough information was gathered by investigators to obtain search warrants at Freedom Recycling in Charleston, W.Va. and London Recycling in London, W.Va.

During the execution of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately two tons of telecommunication cable from the companies and other individuals who arrived with the intention of scrapping cables.

A representative from Frontier Communications joined leaders and law enforcement on Wednesday during a press conference. Frontier Communications is working with law enforcement, as it is one of the greatest impacted by the thefts and damage.

Officials explained copper theft leads to homeowners going through lengthy periods without services like phone and internet, which can be crucial during an emergency. Businesses also suffer.

Frontier says the crime not only costs thousands of dollars in replacement lines and repair services but also weakens infrastructure.

Kanawha County deputies along with many other officers and investigators say they have worked together to conduct hours of surveillance, followed up on tips and leads given by our citizens, and made countless traffic stops on suspicious or known vehicles engaging in this activity.

Multiple offenders have been identified and interviewed for their involvement in this criminal operation.

Investigators explained on Wednesday that many offenders are tied together and working to commit these crimes not only in Kanawha County but across our region’s surrounding counties, including Boone, Roane, Putnam, Jackson, and Fayette.

“Recycling companies who accept this stolen cable are providing an easy means for substance abusers to obtain money with total disregard for the effects the entire operation has on our communities,” said the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation now has the attention of the West Virginia Secretary of State, who is working to help end these poor business practices by recycling companies.

This week, officials say detectives continued to recover more cables while identifying additional offenders.

The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has been involved with this investigation and will begin seeking indictments at the beginning of next year, the sheriff’s office said.

“We want to send a message - if you want to continue this type of criminal activity we are coming after you,” said the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

