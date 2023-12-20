Man accused of ‘violently’ shaking his 2-month-old

A man from Ripley faces charges after investigators say he injured his 2-month-old child by...
A man from Ripley faces charges after investigators say he injured his 2-month-old child by shaking him.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Ripley faces charges after investigators say he injured his 2-month-old child by shaking him.

Benjamin Spears, 22, was arrested Monday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators said the child was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown “with severe brain and neurological injuries.” They say “Spears shook him violently until he became unconscious.”

Spears was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $150,000.

