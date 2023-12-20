Quiet weather through end of week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite continued cold mornings expected through Friday, afternoon temperatures keep rising through the end of the week. For the upcoming Christmas weekend, rain generally looks to hold off until late Christmas Day, though a brief shower or two may pass on Saturday. It will also feel quite springlike with temperatures closing in on 60 degrees by the holiday.

Wednesday morning starts mostly clear, frosty, and cold with temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s.

Plenty of sunshine can be expected through the day on Wednesday with high temperatures returning to seasonable levels in the upper 40s.

Thursday and Friday see sunshine along with passing clouds as high temperatures climb to around 50 degrees on Thursday and the mid 50s on Friday. Both days see morning low temperatures in the mid 20s.

For Saturday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a brief, light shower or two possible. High temperatures rise to the mid 50s.

Christmas Eve on Sunday stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Christmas Day on Monday turns mostly cloudy again with showers arriving late in the day. High temperatures climb to around 60 degrees.

Occasional showers continue on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

