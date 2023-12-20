Shooting reported in Lincoln County
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have reported to the scene of a shooting in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Fire Chief.
The incident being investigated happened along Midway Road, according to West Virginia State Police.
Further information has not been released yet.
This is a developing story.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.