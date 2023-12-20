Winner announced in Tudor’s Biscuit World Golden Ticket Sweepstakes

By Alex Jackson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Elkview, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is now $10,000 richer after winning the Tudor’s Biscuit World Golden Ticket Sweepstakes.

Elizabeth Epling, Marketing Manager at Tudor’s Biscuit World, announced Thomas Smith of Charleston, W.Va. as this years sweepstakes winner.

