Winner announced in Tudor’s Biscuit World Golden Ticket Sweepstakes

Elkview, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is now $10,000 richer after winning the Tudor’s Biscuit World Golden Ticket Sweepstakes.

Elizabeth Epling, Marketing Manager at Tudor’s Biscuit World, announced Thomas Smith of Charleston, W.Va. as this years sweepstakes winner.

