Businesses, lawmakers talk child care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Working men and women with children rely on affordable, quality child care, and expanding access for your family could get significant attention when lawmakers return to Charleston in January.

Toyota Manufacturing is just one employer recently pushing lawmakers on the issue. Its regional director of government affairs, Kim Menke, said his company needs every available worker, telling lawmakers child care supports recruitment and retention.

“Child care matters across all businesses, not just manufacturing, but in particular -- manufacturing. It’s important because we operate from a production line standpoint, where everybody has to be on the line at the same time with, ready to work, to be able to produce that product for the next customer in the process,” Menke told lawmakers Dec. 11.

Sen. Mike Woelfel, the state Senate’s top Democrat, also spoke about the issue. He says he will introduce legislation to enact a child care tax credit.

If passed, those with an adjusted, gross income of less than $65,000 would receive a credit against their personal income tax. It would be equal to 20 to 50 percent of what the individual pays for child care, depending upon his or her income.

“How important is it that the Legislature act on child care this session?” WSAZ NewsChannel 3′s Curtis Johnson asked Woelfel.

“Well, it’s imperative that we act on child care,” replied Woelfel, D-Cabell. “I mean, we have quite a bit of energy going into economic development, but to have economic development and be viable, you have to have a workforce and this, the lack of child care in the state is going to restrain the ability to fill these jobs.”

Lawmakers also heard about the issue in May.

That is when Mountain Health Network, now Marshall Health Network, asked lawmakers to increase a tax credit for employers, who operate child care facilities for their workers.

Toyota’s representative noted that program in his recent remarks, adding that Toyota hopes to partner with other businesses on a child care facility. It would serve up to 120 children by late 2025.

Senator Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, voted for that program and told Johnson she support the concept of child care tax credits for individuals, as proposed by Woelfel, but she gave this warning in responding to Toyota.

“Honestly, there is a limited role for government for certain, but it’s not really the responsibility government to ensure child care,” she said at the Dec. 11 meeting.

Woelfel, the Senate’s minority leader, says his plan would be a hand up -- not a handout. He plans to introduce the proposal on Jan. 10, day one of the state’s legislative session.

“Our workforce, you know, engagement is pathetic, and it’s been last or close to last for years,” he told Johnson. “These folks want to work, they want to go to school to improve their employability. They want to go into apprenticeship. What they’re being held back by is their young children not having a place, a safe place to go while they’re at work.”

Those wanting action from the Legislature point to two items -- a need for more workers to accommodate new, large employers, such as Nucor.

The other item, a national study that shows 64 percent of West Virginians live in a child care desert , an area with few or no child care providers at all.

