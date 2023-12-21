Christmas weather in sight

Climbing the temperature ladder
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -On Wednesday evening a still chill redeveloped across the region. Daytime highs managed to touch 50 degrees. With a light wind, in the sun the air felt fine. Then as the sun set, temperatures quickly tumbled into the 30s. Given we are still under the influence of a Canadian borne high pressure, we should expect bright-cool days (borderline mild) and clear, chilled nights through Friday. Highs will make the 50s on both days, a little warmer each day after hitting 50 on Wednesday.

By Saturday and Sunday, a southern flow of air will bring back warmer and moister air. That will send highs into the 50s and even close to 60 by Sunday. While the increase in moisture will produce clouds, only a passing shower will cross our paths.

Early Monday looks fine for Santa’s trip in from the north Pole with showers likely by nightfall. Clouds will increase all day with showers arriving and lingering intro Tuesday. Highs near 60 will make it fell more like Easter.

