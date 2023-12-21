Christmas weekend weather looks fine

Holiday weekend draws closer, weather aims to please
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s time for families and friends to gather for the Christmas weekend. Last year we endured the polar vortex just before Christmas.  Temperatures dipped below zero with a few inches of snow on the ground. But that White Christmas will not be replicated this year with only the tallest mountains at ski lodge country able to boast of snow on the ground come Monday.

Tonight. fair skies will encourage a quick drop in temperature with readings bottoming in the mid-20s to near 30 by dawn. A frosty start will be common especially in rural areas. Friday skies will vary in the amount of clouds crossing the sky. Overall a partly sunny sky will dominate the heavens as highs get back into the mid-50s.

Saturday will start near 40 for 5K runs as clouds slow the temperature fall. Those clouds can muster a passing shower or just a few sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday partial sunshine will be more prominent with highs making a run at 60. At night, clouds will make for a mild trip for Santa in from the North Pole.

Christmas Day the timing of rain to arrive will need to be fine tuned but the early call is afternoon-evening. Highs will make 60 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corridor G (U.S. 119) is closed Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash with injuries in...
Two killed, others injured in head-on Corridor G crash
32-year-old Terry Holstein died after being shot four times, according to troopers.
No charges filed yet in fatal Lincoln County shooting
Two people suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash on U.S. 119 in the Alum...
1 dead, another seriously hurt in Lincoln County crash
Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained...
Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident
A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has injured three in Centertown, Kentucky, on Wednesday.
3 hospitalized after silo leaks ash at power plant, officials say

Latest News

WSAZ Thursday Midday Forecast - Dec 21
Warming trend through Christmas starts
WSAZ Thursday Midday Forecast - Dec 21
Andy's Thursday Midday Forecast - Dec 21
WSAZ Thursday Morning Forecast - Dec 21
Andy's Thursday Morning Forecast - Dec 21
Fall's last day is Thursday. Solstice hits at night.
Christmas weather in sight