Christmas weekend weather looks fine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s time for families and friends to gather for the Christmas weekend. Last year we endured the polar vortex just before Christmas. Temperatures dipped below zero with a few inches of snow on the ground. But that White Christmas will not be replicated this year with only the tallest mountains at ski lodge country able to boast of snow on the ground come Monday.

Tonight. fair skies will encourage a quick drop in temperature with readings bottoming in the mid-20s to near 30 by dawn. A frosty start will be common especially in rural areas. Friday skies will vary in the amount of clouds crossing the sky. Overall a partly sunny sky will dominate the heavens as highs get back into the mid-50s.

Saturday will start near 40 for 5K runs as clouds slow the temperature fall. Those clouds can muster a passing shower or just a few sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday partial sunshine will be more prominent with highs making a run at 60. At night, clouds will make for a mild trip for Santa in from the North Pole.

Christmas Day the timing of rain to arrive will need to be fine tuned but the early call is afternoon-evening. Highs will make 60 degrees.

