Crash closes Corridor G

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Corridor G (U.S. 119) is closed Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the Alum Creek area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kesari Drive. That is near the Kanawha/Lincoln/Boone County line.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes are closed in that area. Dispatchers say they received a call that someone had been ejected from a vehicle and another was trapped in the wreckage.

West Virginia State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department are all on the scene.

