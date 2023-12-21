Golden Apple | Precious Lung

She uses her specialized training to work with teachers, principals and social workers to create a better learning environment.
By Rob Johnson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Educating your child includes far more work than just the teacher in the classroom. One Wellston, Ohio teacher just left the classroom to take on a new challenge in her school district, and earns this week’s Golden Apple.

Precious Lung is the first ever Board Certified Behavior Analyst in her district, and in a Southern Ohio school system.

She uses her specialized training to work with teachers, principals and social workers to create a better learning environment.

“I had a lot of students who had autism and I wanted to be able to help them,” said Precious Lung. “They had difficulty regulating their emotions and with different behavior issues. So I thought this job could help me to be able to help more students.”

Of the 1266 students in Wellston Schools, Precious is dealing with less than one percent who have any issue at all, but correcting their behavior makes learning work for everyone.

“I think her love for kids, especially kids with special needs, has really been an integral part of this role,” said Principal Brandi Cupp. “And I see it just soaring -- her kindness, her hard work ethic.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corridor G (U.S. 119) is closed Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash with injuries in...
Two killed, others injured in head-on Corridor G crash
32-year-old Terry Holstein died after being shot four times, according to troopers.
No charges filed yet in fatal Lincoln County shooting
Two people suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash on U.S. 119 in the Alum...
1 dead, another seriously hurt in Lincoln County crash
Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained...
Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident
A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has injured three in Centertown, Kentucky, on Wednesday.
3 hospitalized after silo leaks ash at power plant, officials say

Latest News

Good travel days ahead
First warning forecast
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO | Holiday travel tips
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO | Holiday travel tips
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO | Holiday travel tips
WSAZ Thursday Midday Forecast - Dec 21
Andy's Thursday Midday Forecast - Dec 21