WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Educating your child includes far more work than just the teacher in the classroom. One Wellston, Ohio teacher just left the classroom to take on a new challenge in her school district, and earns this week’s Golden Apple.

Precious Lung is the first ever Board Certified Behavior Analyst in her district, and in a Southern Ohio school system.

She uses her specialized training to work with teachers, principals and social workers to create a better learning environment.

“I had a lot of students who had autism and I wanted to be able to help them,” said Precious Lung. “They had difficulty regulating their emotions and with different behavior issues. So I thought this job could help me to be able to help more students.”

Of the 1266 students in Wellston Schools, Precious is dealing with less than one percent who have any issue at all, but correcting their behavior makes learning work for everyone.

“I think her love for kids, especially kids with special needs, has really been an integral part of this role,” said Principal Brandi Cupp. “And I see it just soaring -- her kindness, her hard work ethic.”

