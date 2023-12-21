The Good Time Christmas Carol at Foundry Theater

By Summer Jewell
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week, for one night only, there will be a celebration of the 180th anniversary of A Christmas Carol.

You might notice a familiar face among the cast. WSAZ’s own Tim Irr will reprise his role as Ebeneezer Scrooge!

Michael Valentine, the creator of The Good Time Christmas Carol, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about the show.

