KNOW BEFORE YOU GO | Holiday travel tips

(WSAZ) - The “most wonderful time of the year” is also one of the busiest for holiday travelers.

AAA expects nearly 104 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations, an increase of 1.8% compared to 2022.

AAA says the best time to hit the road to avoid congestion this holiday season is before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Nationwide, Sat. Dec. 23, and Thu. Dec. 28 will be the most congested days on the road.

As for our region, Kentucky is expected to see nearly 1.4 million drivers statewide through the new year.

Ohio is expected to see more than 4.3 million drivers.

And in West Virginia, the Turnpike is expected to see about 1.3 million transactions from now until Jan. 2.

Thursday is the second-busiest travel day on the Turnpike, and Friday is the busiest, officials say.

The West Virginia Parkways Authority said it will be prepared and well-staffed at toll plazas. Flaggers will also be positioned at all toll plazas to help with traffic flow, but congestion can still be expected.

In Ohio, no major construction projects in our region are expected to slow you down, according to the District 9 and 10 public information officers for the Ohio Department of Highways.

In Kentucky, Allen Blair of KYTC says the only ongoing project that could cause delays is the U.S. 60 reconstruction in Boyd County, where traffic has been switched onto new pavement. He says there will be no flagged traffic or ongoing work during the Christmas weekend, but drivers are still urged to use caution in the area.

In West Virginia, several ongoing projects could slow you down, including the Nitro-St. Albans I-64 improvement project and the I-64 Barboursville widening project.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.