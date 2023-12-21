Local football stars sign with Division 1 schools

Six high school football stars, at the opposite ends of Cabell County, signed Division 1 letters of intent to play college football Wednesday afternoon.
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six high school football stars, at the opposite ends of Cabell County, signed Division 1 letters of intent to play college football Wednesday afternoon.

Huntington is sending offensive lineman Robby Martin to NC State, receiver Duane Harris to Kent State, and receiver/defensive back Malik McNeely to VMI.

Cabell Midland’s Curtis Jones, Jr. is going to West Virginia to play linebacker, Michael Lunsford signed with Marshall as a defensive lineman, and Cannon Lewis also going to North Carolina State as a linebacker. Hurricane’s Jacqai Long has also signed to play at Marshall.

Here’s our coverage from our late sportscast.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Terry Holstein died after being shot four times, according to troopers.
No charges filed yet in fatal Lincoln County shooting
A crash late Monday has closed Rt. 60 in downtown Ashland into the early hours of Tuesday...
Rt. 60 closed after crash brings down poles, lines
Interstate 64 West is closed Tuesday night after a crash near the Nitro entrance ramp in...
Crash closes I-64 West
Woman sentenced following deadly drug-related shooting
Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained...
Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident

Latest News

Six high school football stars, at the opposite ends of Cabell County, signed Division 1...
Local football stars sign with Division 1 schools
Marshall goes scorelesss in the 2nd half and lose to UTSA
Herd falls in bowl game
It was news conference day in Frisco, Texas, as Marshall and UTSA meet Tuesday in the...
Herd gears up for the Frisco Bowl
It was news conference day in Frisco, Texas, as Marshall and UTSA meet Tuesday in the...
Herd gets ready for the Frisco Bowl