Local football stars sign with Division 1 schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six high school football stars, at the opposite ends of Cabell County, signed Division 1 letters of intent to play college football Wednesday afternoon.

Huntington is sending offensive lineman Robby Martin to NC State, receiver Duane Harris to Kent State, and receiver/defensive back Malik McNeely to VMI.

Cabell Midland’s Curtis Jones, Jr. is going to West Virginia to play linebacker, Michael Lunsford signed with Marshall as a defensive lineman, and Cannon Lewis also going to North Carolina State as a linebacker. Hurricane’s Jacqai Long has also signed to play at Marshall.

Here’s our coverage from our late sportscast.

