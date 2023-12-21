Navigating the holiday season with WVSU Metro Area Agency on Aging

By Summer Jewell
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The holidays are supposed to be a happy time, but not everyone has friends and family to enjoy the season with.

Brenda Landers, Executive Director at the WVSU Metro Area Agency on Aging, stopped by First Look at Four to share some ways we can support older adults who might be alone this Christmas.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Terry Holstein died after being shot four times, according to troopers.
No charges filed yet in fatal Lincoln County shooting
Corridor G (U.S. 119) is closed Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash with injuries in...
Two killed, others injured in head-on Corridor G crash
Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained...
Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident
Two people suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash on U.S. 119 in the Alum...
1 dead, another seriously hurt in Lincoln County crash
A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has injured three in Centertown, Kentucky, on Wednesday.
3 hospitalized after silo leaks ash at power plant, officials say

Latest News

Sarah Sager previews new WSAZ Original 'The Secret Next Door'
Sarah Sager previews new WSAZ Original 'The Secret Next Door'
Sarah Sager previews new WSAZ Original 'The Secret Next Door'
Sarah Sager previews new WSAZ Original 'The Secret Next Door'
The Good Time Christmas Carol at Foundry Theater
The Good Time Christmas Carol at Foundry Theater
December Adventure Box with Cabell County Schools
December Adventure Box with Cabell County Schools