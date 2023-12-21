Navigating the holiday season with WVSU Metro Area Agency on Aging

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The holidays are supposed to be a happy time, but not everyone has friends and family to enjoy the season with.

Brenda Landers, Executive Director at the WVSU Metro Area Agency on Aging, stopped by First Look at Four to share some ways we can support older adults who might be alone this Christmas.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.