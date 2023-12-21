One killed in Boone County crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was killed on Wednesday after an accident on US 119, according to Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker.

The crash happened at the Turtle Creek exit, just south of Danville, around 10:45 a.m.

Two people were involved, the sheriff’s office says.

One person was injured. The other person died in the crash.

Traffic in the northbound lanes was shut down for roughly an hour.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Terry Holstein died after being shot four times, according to troopers.
No charges filed yet in fatal Lincoln County shooting
Corridor G (U.S. 119) is closed Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash with injuries in...
Corridor G reopens after crash
Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained...
Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident
Two people suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash on U.S. 119 in the Alum...
1 dead, another seriously hurt in Lincoln County crash
A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has injured three in Centertown, Kentucky, on Wednesday.
3 hospitalized after silo leaks ash at power plant, officials say

Latest News

WSAZ Thursday Morning Forecast - Dec 21
Andy's Thursday Morning Forecast - Dec 21
Santa Claus himself was seen Wednesday paddle boarding on the Kanawha River in Charleston.
Santa seen paddle boarding on the Kanawha River
Goodbye Fall, hello winter
First Warning Forecast
32-year-old Terry Holstein died after being shot four times, according to troopers.
No charges filed yet in fatal shooting in Lincoln County
Businesses, Lawmakers Talk Child Care
Businesses, lawmakers talk child care