One killed in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was killed on Wednesday after an accident on US 119, according to Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker.

The crash happened at the Turtle Creek exit, just south of Danville, around 10:45 a.m.

Two people were involved, the sheriff’s office says.

One person was injured. The other person died in the crash.

Traffic in the northbound lanes was shut down for roughly an hour.

