Warming trend through Christmas starts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite another cold start to the day, Thursday marks the start of a warming trend that will continue through Christmas Day. So, even though winter officially starts at 10:27 PM Thursday evening, a springy feel is in store this holiday weekend. Meanwhile, rain chances return to the forecast on Saturday, then later on Christmas and into the days that follow.

Thursday morning starts cold and frosty again with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Patchy clouds are moving overhead.

Sunshine is mixed with patchy cloud cover throughout the day, so even though the sky will not be as blue as on Wednesday, dry conditions prevail as high temperatures top out around 50 degrees.

Friday stays dry under a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

On Saturday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a scattered shower or two possible, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures stay in the mid 50s.

Despite a light shower early, Christmas Eve on Sunday sees dry conditions under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Christmas Day on Monday will be mostly cloudy again. Rain showers arrive late in the day, particularly towards sunset. However, high temperatures still reach the low 60s.

Occasional showers stick around on Tuesday and Wednesday with plentiful cloud cover. Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday stay in the 60s while they fall back to the 50s on Wednesday.

