Fatal crash along Route 7

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Thursday morning in a car crash in Gallipolis.

Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer says a man traveling north on Route 7 went off the road to his left not far from the bridge into West Virginia and crashed into a ditch and culvert in front of a business.

It happened a little after 8 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The chief says they’re still attempting to notify family members, and his identity is not being released yet.

No one else was in the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved, according to the chief.

Boyer says weather is not believed to have been a factor, and at this time it’s unknown why the driver went off the road.

He says they were unable to locate any witnesses.

