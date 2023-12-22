Four families mourn loss after three deadly crashes on U.S. 119

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Selina Isaacs found out her son James Isaacs died on the way to the hospital after a crash on Route 119 and Kesari Dr.

“I was at church when I got the phone call that he was in an accident and on the way we were finding out what hospital and then we heard he was ejected from the vehicle,” said Selina.

James was just 20 years old.

“We are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” said Selina.

State police said James Isaacs and Jordan Butcher were traveling South in the same car on 119, both were from Logan County.

“He worked hard. He was on his way home from work actually working for frontier at 20 years old he had such a good career,” said Selina.

Jordan Butcher’s wife said at 33 years old they have a 5-month-old child together.

Butcher shared this statement.

“Jordan was the best husband, father, and friend. He was a wonderful family man, he loved all of his family dearly. We are heartbroken. He was loved by all and will be missed beyond measure. We desire continued prayers for our family and all those involved,” said Jordan Butcher.

Just hours earlier another crash in a separate location on 119 left Randy Vaughn ll without a mother.

Essive Vaughn was from Wayne County. Lincoln County deputies said she lost her life in an accident on 119 and Little Coal River Road.

“Mom’s sudden departure has left us in shock, grappling with the reality of a world without her. While our hearts ache with grief, we find solace in the countless memories we shared and the lessons she imparted. Her spirit will live on in the love we carry for her and in the values she instilled in us,” said Vaughn. “She was a sister & wife, but above and beyond that she was a mother to 5 and grandmother to 5. She lived for her children and grandchildren. They were her heartbeat and she was ours. She was a Christian as well and her kindness and generosity poured out into the community.”

Boone County deputies said another accident on 119 Wednesday morning at the Turtle Creek exit was fatal. Deputies said 37-year-old Elizabeth Rose Brown lost her life.

Four families are mourning the loss of loved ones days before Christmas.

