Ohio Lt. Governor discusses 2023 accomplishments and progress for state

OHIO (WSAZ) - As we wrap up the year, we’re taking a look at accomplishments and progress among state leaders.

“We set two records. The most jobs in the history of our state and the lowest unemployment rate in the history of our state both occurred in 2023,” Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted said.

When it comes to the state’s economy, Husted says there is always room for improvement.

“Because of federal spending policies we have inflation, we have higher interest rates and so people are struggling with that. That’s why we want to give them access to free job training opportunities, through programs like TechCred that literally gives anyone in Ohio who is out there working ability to upscale, change careers, get new skills and the state of Ohio will pay for it,” Husted said.

Husted also says the state is working to make major investments in broadband, plus working to expand mental health and addiction services.

When it comes to workforce challenges, Husted says currently the state has more jobs than people to fill the positions. So, to help with that issue, he says the state is leaning in on job training, career preparation and help with child care.

Education and safety in the classroom is also a top priority. Husted says the state has made progress in this area as well.

“We created a new department of education workforce,” Husted said. “The state of Ohio made grants available to local schools to improve infrastructure for safety. That might mean doors that are remotely locked, that might mean security cameras, that might mean training and funding for school resource officers.”

Wrapping up the year with accomplishments, goals and more work that Husted says will take place in the new year.

