Putnam County Animal Shelter announces new director and partnership

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new year brings new changes and the Putnam County Animal Shelter has many in store. On Friday, the Putnam County Commission and the Putnam County Animal Shelter board of directors announcing the first director of the shelter, as Tiffany DeBord, according to a press release.

The commission saying in that press release in part: “Tiffany, a Putnam County native, has a passion for helping animals and is a proven leader with a very strong work ethic. Tiffany is also a volunteer firefighter with the Poca Fire Department.”

Changes to the Putnam Animal Shelter are underway

The director announcement comes alongside a new partnership with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association or KCHA.

“So we are going to be sharing our protocols, we are going to be showing them how we clean and how we operate in a day. Anything that they want to learn or need to learn we are there to support them,” KCHA Director of Community Engagement Sarah Tolley said.

Back in October, a board for the Putnam County Animal Shelter voted to make it a ‘life saving shelter,” which effectively stopped most euthanasia procedures, something the KCHA has been undertaking for about 10 years.

“So we can take that experience and help them realize that they are not alone in this,” Tolley said. “Animal sheltering can feel really hard but you are not alone and sometimes that’s all you need is to know that there’s another shelter who sees you, who sees that your struggling and we are there to help.”

KCHA partners with several other county shelters in the state, including Marshall, Boone, Greenbriar, Braxton, Mason, Jackson and now Putnam counties.

KCHA saying in a statement in part, “Our team is ready and willing to help the new Putnam County Animal Shelter Director successfully transition into their role. The Putnam County Commission and their community have proven they want a shelter that serves as a resource for their citizens and pets. We are thankful for the opportunity to assist in making these goals a reality!”

Tolley says its a new beginning their team is excited to add to the list of partnerships.

“Its the perfect time right now for change so we are really excited about it, our team has been jazzed,” she said. “Incredibly excited because we kind of have a well oiled machine up here and getting to go down to another shelter and really start making that impact all over again in another county, we are so excited to make it happen.”

