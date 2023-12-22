Quad-A coming to W.Va. high school sports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Significant change is on the way for high school sports in the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission announcing Wednesday it will introduce a four-class system for some of its most popular sports -- football, volleyball, baseball, softball and cheerleading.

Next school year, those sports will join boys and girls basketball, which introduced a Quad-A division three years ago.

The new classifications also move beyond just school enrollment, also looking at the area’s economy -- median household income, poverty and free-reduced lunch -- and location, the schools distance from a city of 10,000.

David Price, executive director for WVSSAC, told WSAZ NewsChannel 3 his board of directors, which includes school principals, felt the experiment worked in basketball and should be expanded.

“It gave more competitive balance, if you will, and gave schools opportunities to compete at levels they’ve never competed at before,” Price said.

The WVSSAC released a spreadsheet with each school’s score and location.

Most today’s Triple-A schools will move to Quad-A, with today’s Double-A schools to Triple-A and so on.

WSAZ found Lincoln County, Ripley, Mingo Central, Scott, Logan and Poca, along with Clay, Roane and Braxton counties are among local teams staying put in their current classification, essentially playing in a division with smaller schools.

Gov. Jim Justice coaches one of those teams staying put -- Greenbrier East in Triple A.

“As a coach, what’s your thoughts on WVSSAC’s reclassification,” asked WSAZ’s Curtis Johnson.

“You know, Curtis, I don’t know,” he replied. “I really don’t really have, like I said, a learned opinion on whether going to a quad-A is the proper move, but I trust in the SSAC that they’ve got this figured out.”

The change will also mean bigger state tournaments with more teams and potentially more days.

“It will affect each sport a little bit differently,” Price said. “It could factor in an additional day for a championship for a certain sport, or it could be that we just add an additional game to that sport on a day.”

The impact on sectional and regional play still to be determined. The changes take effect August 2024.

In related news, Justice used Johnson’s question to call upon lawmakers to restrict athletic transfers. In March, the governor allowed a bill to become law providing each student the ability to transfer one time. Justice said Thursday he is concerned that has hurt athletic participation at some schools.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.