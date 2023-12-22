Quiet Christmas weekend forecast

Christmas weekend, no snow but yes spring
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The winter solstice occurred on Thursday night and with that came a frosted Friday morning chill. Then in a sign of the times, temperatures jumped into the pleasant 50s on Friday afternoon with a promise to stick around through Christmas day and beyond. Even Snowshoe and Canaan Valley have lost much of their snow cover making a White Christmas unlikely except on the slopes and in shaded forests in the high country.

Tonight, clouds will be passing and that will limit the nighttime cooling to the 30s, compared to the teens and 20s early this week. Saturday’s skies will mirror Friday’s with a vast assortment of clouds being rather stingy to allow sunshine. While a sprinkle or brief passing shower is possible, the lion’s share of the day will be rather non-descript Clouds will hold highs into the mid-upper 50.

Sunday will see partial sunshine and a quickening southwest breeze. Highs will aim for 60.

Monday and Tuesday will be dull and damp with showers. Highs near 60.

Then next week a chill down will begin on Wednesday and should speed up by week’s end. That means light snow not rain is likely in time for the New Year’s weekend.

