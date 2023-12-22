Three deadly crashes on Corridor G under investigation

Law enforcement agencies in Kanawha, Lincoln and Boone counties said three crashes on Route 119 killed four people Wednesday.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement agencies in Kanawha, Lincoln and Boone counties said three crashes on Route 119 killed four people Wednesday.

Thursday, The West Virginia State Police released new details regarding a crash around 6:30 near Route 119 and Kesari Drive at mile marker 63.5 in Kanawha County.

WVSP said they responded to a four-vehicle accident with ejection and entrapment. According to troopers, the driver of a Chevrolet Sonic was traveling North on US 119 and crossed a grass median striking a Toyota Corolla heading South bound.

Police said the driver of the Corolla 33-year-old Tyler Jordan Butcher of Peach Creekdied in the crash. Butcher’s passenger, 20-year-old James Issacs of Chapmanville also died.

According to troopers, a Chrysler Pacifica, with three people in it also struck the Chevrolet Sonic. Troopers said the Pacifica then crossed the median and stuck a fourth vehicle, a Lexus ES300H, with one occupant. State police said the investigation into the crash is continuing, and possible criminal charges could be forthcoming.

The evening crash was the third deadly one of the day on Route 119.

Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said 37-year-old Elizabeth Brown died attempting to cross 119 from Mud River Road in a crash south of Danville when a rollback vehicle struck her car.

Investigators said a failure to yield to oncoming traffic factored into the crash.

Around 1:30 pm, another fatal crash happened near the Lincoln/Kanawha County line.

Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said Essive Vaughn was preparing to turn onto 119 from Little Coal River Road when she was struck by an SUV heading northbound.

Linville said a blind spot and the position of the sun are early factors in the crash.

