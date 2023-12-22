Turnpike sees busiest holiday travel day

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The busiest travel day of the holiday season is here.

140,000 transactions across three toll plazas are expected to pass through the West Virginia Turnpike on Friday.

Cidnee Hall is just one of these travelers who hit the road early Friday to try and beat the traffic.

“It’s chaotic to be up at three in the morning, but it is definitely worth it to be out here on the roads when it is not quite as dangerous.”

Hall is taking the advice of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, who says the best time to travel the turnpike is before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

The West Virginia Parkways Authority said it will be prepared and well-staffed at toll plazas. Flaggers will also be positioned at all toll plazas to help with traffic flow -- but congestion can still be expected.

