WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher returns to air

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After more than two months, WSAZ is pleased to welcome Meteorologist Brandon Butcher back to the weather center.

During the midday news on Friday, Brandon said he was excited to be back and shared with viewers about his recent health journey.

On October 13, 2023, Brandon suffered a health scare leading to open heart surgery.

Brandon said he continues his recovery and is appreciative of all the support and well wishes he has received each day.

Watch Brandon’s return to WSAZ in the video above.

