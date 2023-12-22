WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher returns to air

Meteorologist Brandon Butcher thanks viewers for their continued words of encouragement after health scare
By Martina Bills
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After more than two months, WSAZ is pleased to welcome Meteorologist Brandon Butcher back to the weather center.

During the midday news on Friday, Brandon said he was excited to be back and shared with viewers about his recent health journey.

On October 13, 2023, Brandon suffered a health scare leading to open heart surgery.

Brandon said he continues his recovery and is appreciative of all the support and well wishes he has received each day.

Watch Brandon’s return to WSAZ in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corridor G (U.S. 119) is closed Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash with injuries in...
Two killed, others injured in head-on Corridor G crash
Fatal crash
Name released in Boone County fatal crash
Four families mourn loss after three deadly crashes on U.S. 119
Four families mourn loss after three deadly crashes on U.S. 119
Three deadly crashes on Corridor G under investigation
Three deadly crashes on Corridor G under investigation
A man died Thursday morning in a car crash in Gallipolis.
Fatal crash along Route 7

Latest News

Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has been away for a time after having a procedure done, and we...
WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher is Back
Good travel Friday/weekend ahead
First warning forecast
A man died Thursday morning in a car crash in Gallipolis.
Fatal crash along Route 7
Police say the driver went off Route 7 and crashed into a ditch and culvert in front of a...
Man dies in crash in Gallipolis