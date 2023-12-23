Firefighter rescued during fire response

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With each call firefighters like Isaac Bostic and Jonathan Black respond to, there’s a risk involved.

“Every call that we go on, it’s always in the back of our minds that something terrible can happen, we know that. We train for situations like this, but we never expect it to happen,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan and Isaac work at the Milton Volunteer Fire Department and were working together to fight a house fire a couple of weeks ago.

“I took two steps into the bedroom, scanned, turned around to walk out. As I was walking out-- the ceiling collapsed, rendering me unconscious, obviously I don’t remember anything after that,” Jonathan said.

In those terrifying moments, Isaac says he knew had to act fast.

“I didn’t know how much air he had left, I didn’t know how much air I had left, because I was so focused on getting him out. I didn’t even care about my own well-being,” Isaac said.

Isaac says fight or flight response kicked in and he called a mayday.

He dragged Jonathan down the hall through the home and eventually was able to meet up with a couple of other firefighters to help pull him outside. They were then able to get him in the care of EMS.

“I can’t thank Isaac enough. I know that is part of the job and I would’ve done the same thing for him or for any of the guys here, but he truly saved my life that night and I believe that and I think everybody else does too. So, I owe it to him to make sure I’m a good firefighter, I’m a stable firefighter and if something ever happens to him he can trust me enough that I can get him out of there,” Jonathan said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.