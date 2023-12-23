Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Jackson County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says one man has been arrested on child porn charges following an extensive investigation.

Joshua Jordan Casto, 27, of Ripley is facing three (3) counts of child pornography, eight (8) counts of non-consensual disclosure of private images (also known as “Revenge Porn”), and one (1) count of extortion for sexual acts.

Casto is in the South Central Regional Jail.

