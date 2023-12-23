Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Facing multiple child porn charges
Facing multiple child porn charges(WSAZ)
By Hunter Ellison
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jackson County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says one man has been arrested on child porn charges following an extensive investigation.

Joshua Jordan Casto, 27, of Ripley is facing three (3) counts of child pornography, eight (8) counts of non-consensual disclosure of private images (also known as “Revenge Porn”), and one (1) count of extortion for sexual acts.

Casto is in the South Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Thursday morning in a car crash in Gallipolis.
Fatal crash along Route 7
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher returns to WSAZ
WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher returns to air
Four families mourn loss after three deadly crashes on U.S. 119
Four families mourn loss after three deadly crashes on U.S. 119
Three deadly crashes on Corridor G under investigation
Three deadly crashes on Corridor G under investigation
WSAZ Investigates | Closures with no communication
WSAZ Investigates | Closures with no communication

Latest News

New funding to help Kentucky flood victims
New funding to help flood victims
Christmas weekend weather fine until Monday afetrnoon
First warning forecast
The Saint Vincent Mission received new funding to put the finishing touches on their warehouse
New funding to help flood victims
Man arrested for trafficking narcotics following pursuit
Man arrested for trafficking narcotics following pursuit