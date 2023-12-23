Man arrested for trafficking narcotics following pursuit

By Willard Ferguson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CANNONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested by Kentucky State Police following a vehicle pursuit where police said he discarded multiple bags of narcotics from the window.

Benjamin Layne is facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment of a police officer, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, several drug trafficking charges and several fleeing or evading police charges.

Kentucky State Police said is happened during a traffic stop, where they claim Layne first evaded them.

While in pursuit, troopers said multiple bags of narcotics were tossed from the driver’s window and were later recovered.

Due to the high speed and heavy traffic of the pursuit, it was called off. The vehicle was later located behind Walmart in Cannonsburg.

A canine was deployed to track down the suspect, who was later found in a wooded area near residential properties.

Layne was apprehended without incident and was transported to a nearby jail.

The case remains under investigation.

