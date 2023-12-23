WSAZ Investigates | Calls for safety measures following fatal accidents

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every day, thousands of drivers travel Route 119 and cross over Little Coal River Road. Regardless of the spot at the intersection, drivers face a beating caution signal.

Tuesday, Essive Vaughn was driving westbound on Little Coal River Road preparing to turn onto 119 southbound when her SUV was struck by another SUV heading northbound. Vaughn died in the crash.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville, a blind spot and the position of the sun factored into the crash.

Mohammad Aldaqamseh owns the Shell gas station near the accident. His security camera captured the crash. WSAZ has chosen not to air the video out of respect for the victim.

Mohammad said he gets nervous for every person that comes through the business.

“It’s always a challenge to get in and out of here, I’m always worried about my customers, I’m always worried about my employees,” he said. “The crash was severe, fatal and I can’t get out of it actually.”

Aldaqamseh said he thinks having a traffic light instead of a caution light at the intersection would make a difference.

“I would love to see a traffic light here, not just a flashing light, a legit traffic light, because it’s a busy area, busy gas station,” he said. “Instead of guessing if it’s my right away to turn right or left I know exactly when I’m supposed to pass the light stop and what to expect next.”

WSAZ reached out to the Department of Transportation asking when the caution light was installed and if adding a traffic light has ever been considered at the intersection. A spokesperson for the department said they were checking on those answers.

In the meantime, drivers like George Ingram said he hopes people get to their destination safely.

“More traffic lights might help it might or might not you don’t know until you do it,” he said. “Everyone just needs to slow down, it’s the holidays, get there safe.”

West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said Thursday during Governor Jim Justice’s news briefing the department was awaiting federal highway funding hoping it includes aide to increase safety.

