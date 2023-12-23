WSAZ Investigates | Closures with no communication

(WSAZ) - We’ve told viewers before about the West Virginia Department of Transportation shutting down bridges and roads with no notice to the public, emergency crews or officials. Friday - it happened again.

In March, we told you when the WVDOT planned to close the Sixth Street Bridge in Huntington for about seven months.

The bridge is heavily traveled -- connecting West Virginia to Ohio. The Mayor of Chesapeake told us he knew nothing about the closure until he saw our original story on WSAZ.

Two days later, the project was postponed. Officials in Huntington and Chesapeake said they knew nothing about the postponement until we told them.

In June, WVDOT shut down lanes of Route 60 in Cabell County for paving. Again, with no notification to first responders or 911.

They told us then they were concerned about the lack of information from the department. They said they were worried about how to get emergency vehicles through the area while the project was underway.

We took the communication issues to Governor Justice.

He said he directed the department to make sure the affected agencies aren’t left in the dark about these projects.

Now, a similar situation is unfolding in the northern part of the state.

The Market Street Bridge connects West Virginia to Steubenville, Ohio -- and on Thursday it was shut down by the DOT with no notice to anyone.

The department’s secretary Jimmy Wriston said the decision was made after an inspection Wednesday revealed safety issues.

On Friday, I spoke with State Senator Ryan Weld, who represents the area.

He sent a letter to the agency on Wednesday with questions about the closure.

Senator Weld said, “There’s a growing frustration within the legislature on the extreme lack of communication.”

“I would like there to be a full and complete picture of what happened and what led us to this point. What wasn’t done preventative-wise to get us to this point? I’d like to know that,” Senator Weld said. “The Department of Transportation needs to do a better job. Its leadership needs to do a better job at keeping people informed on what’s going on in their district and what’s going on in their county, because without that, this is what happens. You referenced that the two bridges in the Southern part of the state, and we have two here in the northern part and this is where we’re at. This is no way for a state agency the size of the Department of Transportation to operate day to day.”

Senator Weld is requesting that the WVDOT answers his questions no later than December 29.

WSAZ will be following this story as it unfolds and will bring you answers as soon as we get them.

