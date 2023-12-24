Grinch arrested for stealing Christmas

HURRICANE W.Va. (WSAZ) -Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards and Chief Mike Mullins saved Christmas on Saturday.

Officials say the Grinch, with a “sinister smile,” reportedly wreaked havoc during the City’s annual Christmas parade.

Officers received complaints of missing Christmas trees and decorations.

He took off running when he heard police sirens.

A few weeks later, witnesses said the Grinch was spotted walking out of a home with a Christmas tree.

A video posted to the City of Hurricane’s Facebook page shows police catching the Grinch in the act.

You can watch the full video below.

**** BREAKING NEWS **** Finally, he’s been caught!!! —->>> PLEASE SHARE!!! Posted by Scott Edwards on Saturday, December 23, 2023

He was arrested on Saturday.

Charges were dropped after Mr. Grinch returned all the decorations, and his heart grew three sizes larger.

