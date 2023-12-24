Grinch arrested for stealing Christmas

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE W.Va. (WSAZ) -Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards and Chief Mike Mullins saved Christmas on Saturday.

Officials say the Grinch, with a “sinister smile,” reportedly wreaked havoc during the City’s annual Christmas parade.

Officers received complaints of missing Christmas trees and decorations.

He took off running when he heard police sirens.

A few weeks later, witnesses said the Grinch was spotted walking out of a home with a Christmas tree.

A video posted to the City of Hurricane’s Facebook page shows police catching the Grinch in the act.

You can watch the full video below.

**** BREAKING NEWS **** Finally, he’s been caught!!! —->>> PLEASE SHARE!!!

Posted by Scott Edwards on Saturday, December 23, 2023

He was arrested on Saturday.

Charges were dropped after Mr. Grinch returned all the decorations, and his heart grew three sizes larger.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facing multiple child porn charges
Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Man arrested for trafficking narcotics following pursuit
Man arrested for trafficking narcotics following pursuit
WSAZ Investigates | Closures with no communication
WSAZ Investigates | Closures with no communication
New funding to help Kentucky flood victims
New funding to help flood victims

Latest News

last-minute shopping
Last-minute holiday shopping
Facing multiple child porn charges
Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges
EMT and public information officer, Jessica Spradlin, said it is the biggest way they get...
Santa visits Floyd Co. during annual Santa Run
Nikki Fields spent her birthday giving 55 bikes away to local families, an idea that started...
Prestonsburg woman celebrates birthday by giving back