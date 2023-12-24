CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Mall was bursting with life Saturday as shoppers did some last-minute holiday shopping.

For Lisa Middleton- navigating the rush is out of the norm. She said she’s usually prepared, but not as much this year.

Middleton bought a Squishmallow for her daughter and was “getting ready to head over to Bath and Body Works for my grandmother, and I’ve got to find some pajama pants for my grandfather, and then I think we’ll be done.”

Shoppers visited stores at the mall with bags full of last-minute holiday presents.

John Creamer said last-minute shopping is a holiday tradition.

“Every year last-minute shopping- it’s kinda a thing in my family. My dad started when we were kids. We’d be out on Christmas Eve every, single year, and normally, it’s just random weird stuff. Most of the shopping was already done, so basically, we are just picking up the odds and ends,” Creamer said.

Even 10-year-old Michael Mougaes was out with his family looking for a gift for his dad.

“I’m going to get my dad something for the Cleveland Browns because me and him like Cleveland sports,” Mougaes said.

Margi Valdez, Marketing Director with the Huntington Mall, said the mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday for last-minute shopping.

