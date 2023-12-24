UPDATE: Authorities identify body found in river

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The Wood County Sheriffs Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in the Ohio River Saturday.

A Facebook post on the Sheriffs Office Facebook page posted Sunday morning identifies the man as Christopher Wayne Shilling, 45, of Washington County, Ohio.

The cause of death is still under investigation by the the investigating agencies and the W.Va. Medical Examiner’s Office. The incident is being investigated by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Marietta Police Department.

UPDATE: Police on scene confirmed a deceased individual was recovered out of the river by the Williamstown Fire Department.

No additional information can be provided at this time.

ORIGINAL: Wood County and Ohio agencies are working to retrieve a body floating in the Ohio River under the Williamstown-Marietta Bridge, according to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard.

Woodyard confirmed his agency received the report around 5:37 p.m.

Marietta PD, Marietta Fire, Wood County Sheriff, and Williamstown Fire Department were the agencies that responded to the scene.

We will provide more information as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.