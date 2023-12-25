After Christmas forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Christmas Day dawned with a bare ground across most of the USA. Normally cold and snowy towns along the Great Lakes and upper Midwest like Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Buffalo and the Twin Cities among the snowless. I would estimate that only 1 in 15-20 Christmas days have all those towns without a snow cover on December 25th. Add in our high country ski lodges in the brown ground category as Snowshoe, Canaan valley, Timberline and Winterplace all lost their snow cover from earlier this week. Highs in the 50s will do that to an early season snow cover.

This Christmas night rain showers are crossing the region. So a trip back from grandma’s house should allow extra time on the wet roads. That shower pattern will linger overnight with a south breeze preventing much fog from forming. Lows will hover near 50 with 40s in the mountains.

Tuesday will be the last mild day in this sequence with afternoon highs making it to 60 or above despite the murky cloud cover. While there will be an afternoon shower around, kids can get some good time on their new bikes, crafts of motorcycles (they seemed to be flying around in my neighborhood today!).

Wednesday through Friday and beyond will be turning chillier with a sporadic rian shower and then a few snow flurries by the weekend. Late week highs will hover near 40 with overnight lows making it down into the chilly 30s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.