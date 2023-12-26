Animal shelter temporarily pauses dog intake

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control Shelter can no longer take in dogs after reaching their capacity limit.

“We’re just operating probably 2 to 3 times over what we should be as far as our capacity to hold dogs,” said Courtney Courtney Proctor-Cross, Executive Director of Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control Shelter, “we have all of our large runs and small runs are filled- almost all of the cages in the middle and any extra dogs that we’re taking in right now or that we have taken in lately. We’ve had to set up crates- wire crates that you would use at home.”

Proctor-Cross said the shelter is adapting to try and finding a place for all the dogs.

“We’ve got puppies in a front closet, a back closet, which is like a small room. It’s not like they’re in a little 2 foot by 3 foot closet. But still, it’s a closet. We have animals in the office. We have animals, puppies, in the women’s bathroom. I mean, just all of our spaces are filled,” Proctor-Cross said.

She said with the holiday weekend, no dogs were scheduled to leave. A couple of dogs were adopted, but the shelter is still full.

“We’ve got to move some animals out before we take some in,” Proctor-Cross said.

She said even when there is an opening, it doesn’t stay that way for long, “it just seems like they come in as fast as we can move them out. If we get four dogs moved out, either to rescues or through adoption, like 8 dogs come in,” Proctor-Cross said.

In addition to the space inside, they have kennels outside. They have plans to build more kennels outside behind the shelter depending on funding.

