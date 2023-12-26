Animal shelter temporarily pauses dog intake

Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control Shelter has reached space capacity
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control Shelter can no longer take in dogs after reaching their capacity limit.

“We’re just operating probably 2 to 3 times over what we should be as far as our capacity to hold dogs,” said Courtney Courtney Proctor-Cross, Executive Director of Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control Shelter, “we have all of our large runs and small runs are filled- almost all of the cages in the middle and any extra dogs that we’re taking in right now or that we have taken in lately. We’ve had to set up crates- wire crates that you would use at home.”

Proctor-Cross said the shelter is adapting to try and finding a place for all the dogs.

“We’ve got puppies in a front closet, a back closet, which is like a small room. It’s not like they’re in a little 2 foot by 3 foot closet. But still, it’s a closet. We have animals in the office. We have animals, puppies, in the women’s bathroom. I mean, just all of our spaces are filled,” Proctor-Cross said.

She said with the holiday weekend, no dogs were scheduled to leave. A couple of dogs were adopted, but the shelter is still full.

“We’ve got to move some animals out before we take some in,” Proctor-Cross said.

She said even when there is an opening, it doesn’t stay that way for long, “it just seems like they come in as fast as we can move them out. If we get four dogs moved out, either to rescues or through adoption, like 8 dogs come in,” Proctor-Cross said.

In addition to the space inside, they have kennels outside. They have plans to build more kennels outside behind the shelter depending on funding.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the Grinch, with a "sinister smile," reportedly wreaked havoc during the City's...
Grinch arrested for stealing Christmas
last-minute shopping
Last-minute holiday shopping
Facing multiple child porn charges
Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges
One person has been taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Huntington, W.Va.
Person injured in two-car crash
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years

Latest News

Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control Shelter has reached space capacity
Animal shelter temporarily pauses dog intake
In “Fired Up Friday: Turning Up The Heat,” join WSAZ’s Joseph Payton on a behind the scenes...
WSAZ Original | Fired Up Friday: Turning Up The Heat
In “Fired Up Friday: Turning Up The Heat,” join WSAZ’s Joseph Payton on a behind the scenes...
Fired Up Friday: Turning Up The Heat
Post-Christmas fire safety tips
Post-Christmas fire safety tips: “It only takes a few seconds for all the Christmas magic to quickly turn into something tragic”