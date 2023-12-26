Church opens their door to serve Christmas Eve meal

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Trinity Episcopal Church opened its doors to the community on Christmas Eve for a warm meal.

Charles Warder, Project Manager for Christmas Eve dinner, said, “You could drive up in a limousine or walk up in the only pair of shoes you own; get here, we have something for you to eat.”

Warder said preparing food and serving it has turned into a tradition.

The church became a place where people could gather to share stories and have a hot meal.

Kimberly Williams said she learned about the dinner through the Huntington City Mission. She enjoyed the delicious food.

“It is delicious- I don’t know- but I think this is an old stuffing recipe- because it has everything that you need- the sage- the everything- so I know it’s someone’s grandmother’s- great grandmother’s stuffing- it’s delicious,” Williams said.

Valley Health Systems also handed out vaccines during the event.

Lavalette United Methodist Church also handed items including blankets and toiletries.

