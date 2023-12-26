Dreary days ahead to round-out 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is now less than a week left in 2023 and once thing for sure; namely, we have experienced our last mild and bright “spring in winter” day. Highs made the 60s one last time on Tuesday. Now the trend in temperature is down thanks to a slow-moving whirlpool that figures to spit an occasional shower at us thru the New Year’s weekend. In time the air will chill to the point where wet snow may mix with rain. A pattern like this could yield a nighttime coating of snow by the weekend certainly in mountainous WV. We will see if we get just melting snow showers or if Old Man Winter is able to give us our first inch of snow of the season.

Short term forecast calls for a cloudy and damp night with sporadic showers. A gusty squall can muster some ponding of water where it rains hard for a brief time. Low will be near 50. Wednesday’s skies will remain overcast with areas of fog and mist. Temperatures will start near 50 then slowly settle back into the 40s. With a wind blowing and high humidity, a chill will be felt for the first time since before Christmas.

Thursday and Friday will remain cloudy with a few scattered daytime rain showers which can mix with wet snow at night. Highs will inch back into the 40s.

By the weekend, the chill will be complete as that slowpoke whirlpool passes the region. Highs under the cloud cover will be near 40.

By Monday-Tuesday, a new system will dive in from Canada and it figures to renew the risk of snow showers. So odds will increase for our first inch of the season.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.