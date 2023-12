NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters fought heavy flames and smoke from a home on Tuesday.

The Wilderness Fire Department said the fire broke out at a home in the 6000 block of Old Nicholas Road in Mt. Nebo Tuesday.

Firefighter said the fire was possibly caused by a pellet stove. (Wilderness Fire Department)

The fire was possibly caused by a pellet stove, according to firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

