Ky. Lt. Governor releases health update

Jacqueline Coleman Kentucky's Lt. Governor
Jacqueline Coleman Kentucky's Lt. Governor(Commonwealth of Kentucky)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman released a follow-up statement Tuesday regarding a medical procedure she underwent back on December 18.

“Great news, Team Kentucky: My post-surgery reports came back clean,” said Coleman.

She spoke of the amazing work by her health care providers, but also mentioned that early detection and prevention were the difference makers for her.

The statement went on to say how important it is to schedule those appointments that’s been in the back of your mind.

Lt. Gov. Coleman finished by saying, “Thank you for all the prayers and the well wishes. They have kept me and my family going through a really tough time. I can’t wait to see you all soon.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the Grinch, with a "sinister smile," reportedly wreaked havoc during the City's...
Grinch arrested for stealing Christmas
last-minute shopping
Last-minute holiday shopping
Facing multiple child porn charges
Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years

Latest News

One person has been taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Huntington, W.Va.
Person injured in two-car crash
Butter It Up on First Look at Four
Butter It Up on First Look at Four
High Reliability Organizations with Pikeville Medical Center
High Reliability Organizations with Pikeville Medical Center
Old Colony Company of Huntington on First Look at Four
Old Colony Company of Huntington on First Look at Four