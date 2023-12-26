Ky. Lt. Governor releases health update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman released a follow-up statement Tuesday regarding a medical procedure she underwent back on December 18.

“Great news, Team Kentucky: My post-surgery reports came back clean,” said Coleman.

She spoke of the amazing work by her health care providers, but also mentioned that early detection and prevention were the difference makers for her.

The statement went on to say how important it is to schedule those appointments that’s been in the back of your mind.

Lt. Gov. Coleman finished by saying, “Thank you for all the prayers and the well wishes. They have kept me and my family going through a really tough time. I can’t wait to see you all soon.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.