Old Colony Company of Huntington on First Look at Four

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Everyone deserves a place to call home - especially during the holidays.

Todd Nelson from Old Colony Company of Huntington stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about an organization helping people get a roof over their heads.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.