Person injured in two-car crash

By Brenda Bryan
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Huntington.

It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 14th Street West and Washington Avenue.

According to Huntington Police officers, the crash happened when one of the vehicles was switching lanes or pulling out from the side.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

One lane was temporarily blocked, but was cleared once the wrecker removed the vehicles.

Huntington Police and Cabell County EMS responded to the crash.

