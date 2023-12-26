Post-Christmas fire safety tips: “It only takes a few seconds for all the Christmas magic to quickly turn into something tragic”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the holiday season comes to a close and people begin taking down their decorations, fire officials are reminding how to keep your home fire safe.

“It only takes a few seconds for all the Christmas magic to quickly turn into something tragic,” Fire and EMT Instructor at Putnam Career and Technical Center Darin Virag said.

That tragic scene can start with your live Christmas tree. Last week, fire officials held a demonstration to show the differences between a well taken care of Christmas tree and a dry tree catching fire in a home.

“The dry tree within 10 seconds was totally engulfed in flames and made the room unattainable,” Virag said. “Both burns lasted for about a minute, thirty seconds, and the one with the dry tree totally gutted the room.”

Those real trees can get dried out easily, making them a fire risk. CW Sigman with Kanawha County Emergency Management said its important to take those down as soon as possible.

“The longer it sits, the more of a fire danger it is,” Sigman said. “So as soon as you can get it out of the house or away from the house the safer you’ll be, particularly if it has not been very well watered or taken care of, or you run the heat a lot in your house. That dries it out a lot.”

Now is the time to start making a plan on how you are going to dispose of your tree. Officials say there are a variety of different ways to do so safely, like taking them out as trash, recycling them, or checking with your municipalities for ways they can help you dispose of your tree.

But it’s not just Christmas trees that could cause fire risks.

“Keep candles, open flames especially, away from any decoration. It doesn’t have to be just a live Christmas tree, any Christmas decorations,” Virag said. “Don’t leave those candles unattended when you leave, and especially don’t overload your outlets with extension cords and multiple extension cords.”

