Returning holiday items

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The hustle and bustle of holiday shopping has shifted from buying gifts to returning duplicates or unwanted items.

It’s important to know that every store has its own return policy, and the best course of action is to check the stores website.

If it is a local store, call and see what their return policy is.

When you get ready to return your item, make sure to have a receipt and also a form of identification.

You’ll also need to know how long you have to return the item, some stores have different deadlines during the holiday season.

It is also important to know if the item can be returned as some retailers may not accept returns on opened box items, perishable items or gift cards.

If you plan on returning an item, keep the tags on it and in as new of condition as possible.

